Newly Rebuilt Ascend Community Park To Reopen Next Week

Ascend Community Park is set to reopen with a ribbon cutting next week.

The park has been closed since it was damaged by Hurricane Sally in 2020.

It has now been renovated and equipped with a new playground.

The playground equipment was purchased and professionally installed with funds from the Ascend Cares Foundation and the Ascend Pensacola site. Ascend work teams and Ascend Cares volunteers also helped with cleaning, painting and repairs to the pavilion and restroom facilities at the park in recent months.

“This project has been a true team effort by Ascend employees, Ascend Cares volunteers, and our partners from Turner Industries,” said Asa Cuellar, a senior production manager at Ascend who managed the park renovation project. “The park has been in our community since 2000 and we are all thrilled to see it reopen so children and families can enjoy visiting again.”

The public is invited to attend the ribbon cutting at 9:15 a.m. on Wednesday, January 18 at 3098 Old Chemstrand Road. Following the ceremony, the park will be open to the public daily from dawn to dusk.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.