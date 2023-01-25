Lane Closures Planned For Two Highway 29 Bridges Between McDavid And Century

Delays are possible on two North Escambia Highway 29 bridges the next few days for routine bridge maintenance.

According to the Florida Department of Transportation, motorists may encounter intermittent land closures on the Highway 29 bridge over Mitchell Creek between 8 p.m. Wednesday and 4 a..n. Thursday. The bridge is located just north of Highway 164 and the McDavid Fire Department.

There will also be intermittent lane closures on the Highway 29 bridge over Canoe Creek between 8 p.m. Thursday and 4 a.m. Friday. The bridge is just north of Roach Road.