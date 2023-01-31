Hurricane Sally Repairs Begin Under Highway 196 Bridge

January 31, 2023

Hurricane Sally damage repairs are now underway on the Highway 196 bridge over Penasula Creek, just north of the Jacks Branch Road intersection.

The $129,647 project funded by FEMA will repair damage by placing about 138 tons of bedding stone and riprap at each abutment beneath the bridge near Barrineau Park. Nine trees will also be removed.

Only temporary lane closures are allowed for delivery of materials and equipment.

Contractor DEK Marine Services is set to substantially complete the project by March 11 with a final completion no later than April 10.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 