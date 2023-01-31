Hurricane Sally Repairs Begin Under Highway 196 Bridge

Hurricane Sally damage repairs are now underway on the Highway 196 bridge over Penasula Creek, just north of the Jacks Branch Road intersection.

The $129,647 project funded by FEMA will repair damage by placing about 138 tons of bedding stone and riprap at each abutment beneath the bridge near Barrineau Park. Nine trees will also be removed.

Only temporary lane closures are allowed for delivery of materials and equipment.

Contractor DEK Marine Services is set to substantially complete the project by March 11 with a final completion no later than April 10.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.