Here Are Next Week’s Road Construction Slow Down Areas

Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties next week as crews perform construction and maintenance activities.

Escambia County:

U.S. 29 (North Century Boulevard) Resurfacing Between Henry Street and Cottage Street in Century – Travel lanes have been shifted to accommodate construction activities in the work area. These shifts will remain in place through the end of May. Two U.S. 29 northbound travel lanes and the center turn lane will be closed between Hatties Boulevard and East Cottage Street. During the closure, one northbound and one southbound lane will remain open using the current southbound travel lanes. Signage will be in place to safely direct drivers through the work zone.

Travel lanes have been shifted to accommodate construction activities in the work area. These shifts will remain in place through the end of May. Two U.S. 29 northbound travel lanes and the center turn lane will be closed between Hatties Boulevard and East Cottage Street. During the closure, one northbound and one southbound lane will remain open using the current southbound travel lanes. Signage will be in place to safely direct drivers through the work zone. Interstate 10 (I-10) Escambia County Welcome Center – The truck parking lot will be temporarily closed for construction beginning Monday, Feb. 6. The parking lot will remain closed until summer when the Welcome Center improvements are complete. The front and middle car parking lots are open.

The truck parking lot will be temporarily closed for construction beginning Monday, Feb. 6. The parking lot will remain closed until summer when the Welcome Center improvements are complete. The front and middle car parking lots are open. U.S. 98 Pensacola Bay Bridge Replacement – Drivers will encounter alternating lane closures on the Pensacola Bay Bridge Sunday, Jan. 29 through Saturday, Feb. 4 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. as crews place barrier wall and perform striping work. In addition, traffic on the Pensacola Bay Bridge will be slowed on Monday, Jan. 30 from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. to allow for demolition of a submerged pier from the old (1960-era) bridge. Drivers may experience increased congestion. Law enforcement personnel will be available to control traffic on the bridge during the work.

Drivers will encounter alternating lane closures on the Pensacola Bay Bridge Sunday, Jan. 29 through Saturday, Feb. 4 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. as crews place barrier wall and perform striping work. In addition, traffic on the Pensacola Bay Bridge will be slowed on Monday, Jan. 30 from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. to allow for demolition of a submerged pier from the old (1960-era) bridge. Drivers may experience increased congestion. Law enforcement personnel will be available to control traffic on the bridge during the work. Pace Boulevard (State Road (S.R.) 292) Resurfacing from Barrancas Avenue to Massachusetts Avenue – Drivers will encounter alternating lane closures and sidewalk closures on Pace Boulevard and side streets between Barrancas Avenue and North Palafox Street (U.S. 29) Sunday, Jan. 29 through Thursday, Feb. 2 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. The work will allow crews to perform paving operations as well as sidewalk and curb improvements. Pedestrians will be detoured to the signalized intersections to access the sidewalks on the other side of Pace Boulevard.

Drivers will encounter alternating lane closures and sidewalk closures on Pace Boulevard and side streets between Barrancas Avenue and North Palafox Street (U.S. 29) Sunday, Jan. 29 through Thursday, Feb. 2 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. The work will allow crews to perform paving operations as well as sidewalk and curb improvements. Pedestrians will be detoured to the signalized intersections to access the sidewalks on the other side of Pace Boulevard. East Nine Mile Road (U.S. 90A) Roadway Improvements from Chemstrand Road to East of Baldridge Drive – The bicycle lanes are temporarily closed to allow crews to widen the turn lanes and construct new five-foot bicycle lanes. In addition, the speed limit on this section of East Nine Mile Road has been reduced from 45 mph to 35 mph as vehicles and bicycles will share the roadway. The closure and speed limit reduction will be in place until the project is complete next summer.

The bicycle lanes are temporarily closed to allow crews to widen the turn lanes and construct new five-foot bicycle lanes. In addition, the speed limit on this section of East Nine Mile Road has been reduced from 45 mph to 35 mph as vehicles and bicycles will share the roadway. The closure and speed limit reduction will be in place until the project is complete next summer. Pensacola Boulevard (U.S. 29) Resurfacing from Brent Lane (S.R. 296) to North of I-10 – Drivers will encounter alternating lane closures Sunday, Jan. 29 through Thursday, Feb. 2 from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. as crews pave the roadway.

Drivers will encounter alternating lane closures Sunday, Jan. 29 through Thursday, Feb. 2 from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. as crews pave the roadway. Lillian Highway (S.R. 298) Resurfacing from North of U.S. 98 to East of Fairfield Drive (S.R. 727) and Lillian Highway at Blue Angel Parkway (S.R. 173) – Drivers may encounter intermittent lane closures from U.S. 98 to Blue Angel Parkway, Monday, Jan. 30 through Friday, Feb. 3 from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. for drainage improvements and erosion control operations.

Drivers may encounter intermittent lane closures from U.S. 98 to Blue Angel Parkway, Monday, Jan. 30 through Friday, Feb. 3 from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. for drainage improvements and erosion control operations. Navy Boulevard (S.R. 295) Resurfacing from North of the Bayou Grande Bridge to Gulf Beach Highway/Barrancas Avenue (S.R. 292) – Drivers may encounter outside southbound lane closures on Navy Boulevard, from Barrancas Avenue to the Bayou Grande Bridge, Friday, Jan 27 through Friday, Feb. 3 from 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. while crews remove and replace existing concrete curb and gutter.

Drivers may encounter outside southbound lane closures on Navy Boulevard, from Barrancas Avenue to the Bayou Grande Bridge, Friday, Jan 27 through Friday, Feb. 3 from 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. while crews remove and replace existing concrete curb and gutter. Sorrento Road (S.R. 292) Resurfacing from the Theo Baars Bridge to Bauer Road – Drivers may encounter intermittent nighttime lane closures and lane shifts at the Sorrento Road and Bauer Road intersection as crews install drainage pipe. Flagging operations will be in place to direct drivers.

Drivers may encounter intermittent nighttime lane closures and lane shifts at the Sorrento Road and Bauer Road intersection as crews install drainage pipe. Flagging operations will be in place to direct drivers. Mobile Highway (U.S. 90) Routine Utility Maintenance from Bellview Ave to Saufley Field Road – Motorists may encounter intermittent lane closures Monday, Jan. 30 through Friday, March 10 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. for routine utility maintenance.

Santa Rosa County:

Pensacola Bay Bridge (U.S. 98) Replacement – Drivers will encounter alternating lane closures on the Pensacola Bay Bridge Sunday, Jan. 29 through Saturday, Feb. 4 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. as crews place barrier wall and perform striping work. In addition, traffic on the Pensacola Bay Bridge will be slowed on Monday, Jan. 30 from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. to allow for demolition of a submerged pier from the old (1960-era) bridge. Drivers may experience increased congestion. Law enforcement personnel will be available to control traffic on the bridge during the work.

Drivers will encounter alternating lane closures on the Pensacola Bay Bridge Sunday, Jan. 29 through Saturday, Feb. 4 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. as crews place barrier wall and perform striping work. In addition, traffic on the Pensacola Bay Bridge will be slowed on Monday, Jan. 30 from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. to allow for demolition of a submerged pier from the old (1960-era) bridge. Drivers may experience increased congestion. Law enforcement personnel will be available to control traffic on the bridge during the work. U.S. 90 Bridge Replacement over Simpson River - Construction crews have temporarily shifted eastbound traffic to the westbound bridge over Simpson River. The shift is expected to be in place through March 2023. During this time, there will be two westbound lanes and one eastbound travel lane using the westbound bridge. Due to the traffic shift, there will not be dedicated bike lanes on the bridge. Drivers are urged to use extra caution as they will be temporarily sharing the bridge with cyclists. Drivers are also reminded that the speed limit is 35 mph through the work zone.

Construction crews have temporarily shifted eastbound traffic to the westbound bridge over Simpson River. The shift is expected to be in place through March 2023. During this time, there will be two westbound lanes and one eastbound travel lane using the westbound bridge. Due to the traffic shift, there will not be dedicated bike lanes on the bridge. Drivers are urged to use extra caution as they will be temporarily sharing the bridge with cyclists. Drivers are also reminded that the speed limit is 35 mph through the work zone. U.S. 98 Widening from Bayshore Road to Portside Drive – Motorists will encounter the following traffic impacts: The median crossover at the intersection of Bayshore Road and U.S. 98 will remain closed to perform necessary road widening activities. Median and turn-lane closures from Bayshore Road to Tiger Point Drive. Intermittent lane closures and additional median closures between S.R. 281 and Bayshore Road Sunday, Jan. 29, through Friday, Feb. 3, from 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. for stormwater drainage improvements and paving operations. Settlers Colony Boulevard will remain closed to complete necessary drainage improvements. Motorists, bicyclists, and pedestrians will access Settlers Colony Boulevard via Venetian Way and Coronado Drive. Detour signs will be in place. Residents may experience noise, vibrations, and dust during daytime hours as part of this drainage improvement effort.

Motorists will encounter the following traffic impacts: Gulf Breeze Parkway (U.S. 98) Turn Lane Operations at the Corner of S.R. 399 – Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures Monday, Jan. 30 through Friday, Feb. 10 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. for turn lane construction at the new Cefco.

All activities are weather-dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather.