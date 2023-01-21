Florida Arbor Day Trees Gone In Minutes During Century Tree Giveaway

January 21, 2023

The Florida Forest Service and the Town of Century distributed 125 trees in just a few minutes during a Florida Arbor Day tree giveaway Friday morning.

“We had a big turnout,” Century Mayor Ben Boutwell said. A line had formed by start time, and most of the three were gone, two per person, in about 10 minutes.

Live oak, red maple, mayhaw, red cedar and dahoon holly were available in Century. The red maple trees were the most popular.

For more photos, click or tap here.

Additional tree giveaways were set for Saturday from 10 until noon, while supplies last, at the Molino, Bellview and Tryon branches of the West Florida Regional Libraries. Live oak, dahoon holly, mayhaw, and Walter’s viburnum tree were set to be available while supplies last.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds 

 