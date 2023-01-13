Feeling Lucky On This Friday The 13th? The Mega Millions Jackpot is $1.35 Billion Tonight

January 13, 2023

Are you feeling lucky on this Friday the 13th? Tonight’s Mega Millions jackpot is $1.35 billion for tonight’s drawing.

If won, it would be the second largest jackpot in the game’s history after rolling over 24 times since October.

Jackpot prize winners have the option to receive their winnings in 30 annual installments or as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $724.6 million.

Mega Millions jackpots start at $20 million and roll until the jackpot is won. Players win by matching the five white ball numbers (1-70) and the Mega Ball number (1-25). The overall odds of winning a prize in the game are approximately 1-in-24.

In addition to the jackpot prize, players can win lower-tier prizes ranging from $2 to $5 million by matching any of the non-jackpot-winning combinations. In this series of rollovers, there have been more than 2.9 million Florida MEGA MILLIONS winners, winning more than $31.4 million in prizes.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 