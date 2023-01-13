Feeling Lucky On This Friday The 13th? The Mega Millions Jackpot is $1.35 Billion Tonight

Are you feeling lucky on this Friday the 13th? Tonight’s Mega Millions jackpot is $1.35 billion for tonight’s drawing.

If won, it would be the second largest jackpot in the game’s history after rolling over 24 times since October.

Jackpot prize winners have the option to receive their winnings in 30 annual installments or as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $724.6 million.

Mega Millions jackpots start at $20 million and roll until the jackpot is won. Players win by matching the five white ball numbers (1-70) and the Mega Ball number (1-25). The overall odds of winning a prize in the game are approximately 1-in-24.

In addition to the jackpot prize, players can win lower-tier prizes ranging from $2 to $5 million by matching any of the non-jackpot-winning combinations. In this series of rollovers, there have been more than 2.9 million Florida MEGA MILLIONS winners, winning more than $31.4 million in prizes.