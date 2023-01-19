Escambia’s Teacher Of The Year Is Angela McFarland Of WFHS

January 19, 2023

Angela McFarland of West Florida High School has been named the Escambia County Public Schools Teacher of the Year.

McFarland joined the district in 1996 as a Pine Forest High business teacher. After spending four years in the same position at Washington High, McFarland was hired as a business and multimedia teacher at WFHS in 2009. She has also taught with the Escambia Virtual Academy since 2020.

“Mrs. McFarland’s contributions to Escambia County Public Schools epitomize the dedication, flexibility and innovation so necessary to prepare our students for a successful and meaningful future.  She is truly an invaluable asset to her students, her school and this community as a whole,” said Superintendent Tim Smith.

She will now represent Escambia County in the state Teacher of the Year competition.

NorthEscambia.com is continuing to spotlight Teachers of the Year from the North Escambia area during January.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds 

 