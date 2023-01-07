Escambia Man Pleads Guilty To Purchasing Gun Used In Fitness Center Murder Of PSC Instructor

An Escambia County man has pleaded guilty to making a false false statement to a federally licensed firearms dealer when purchasing a firearm used in a fatal shooting.

Tavaris East, 42, purchased a firearm from a federally licensed firearms dealer on April 27, 2022, “and checked the box ‘yes’ that he was ‘the actual transferee/buyer of the firearm’ on the ATF Form 4473,” according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

U.S. Attorney Jason R. Coody said East purchased the firearm for Kennon Farrow, a convicted felon. The firearm was recovered by law enforcement on May 24, 2022, after it was used by Kennon Farrow to commit a homicide. Farrow allegedly used the gun to fatally shoot his girlfriend, Pensacola State College instructor Carla Williams during a morning workout inside the Pensacola Fitness on North 9th Avenue.

East faces up to 10 years in prison when he is sentenced on March 30.