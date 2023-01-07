Escambia Man Pleads Guilty To Purchasing Gun Used In Fitness Center Murder Of PSC Instructor

January 7, 2023

An Escambia County man has pleaded guilty to making a false false statement to a federally licensed firearms dealer when purchasing a firearm used in a fatal shooting.

Tavaris East, 42, purchased a firearm from a federally licensed firearms dealer on April 27, 2022, “and checked the box ‘yes’ that he was ‘the actual transferee/buyer of the firearm’  on the ATF Form 4473,” according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

U.S. Attorney Jason R. Coody said East purchased the firearm for Kennon Farrow, a convicted felon. The firearm was recovered by law enforcement on May 24, 2022, after it was used by Kennon Farrow to commit a homicide. Farrow allegedly used the gun to fatally shoot his girlfriend, Pensacola State College instructor Carla Williams during a morning workout inside the Pensacola Fitness on North 9th Avenue.

East faces up to 10 years in prison when he is sentenced on March 30.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 