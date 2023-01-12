Embattled Contractor Jesse LaCoste Wants To Pull Building Permits Again
January 12, 2023
An embattled local contractor asked a county board to allow him to once again pull building permits.
Jesse LaCoste and his brother-in-law Matthew Banks have been accused of taking money from people but never completing, or even starting, their jobs. Both have been arrested, and both counties have suspended their licenses while ordering large sums of restitution.
Both were scheduled to appear before the Escambia County Contractor Competency Board Wednesday, but only LaCoste was present.
He told the board he wants his privilege to pull building permits to be reinstated so that he can get back to work .
“I’ve been called a lot of things this year,” LaCoste said, adding that he has been a builder for 11 years as of this month. “I had nothing but beautiful relationships all along the Gulf Coast, and was touted as something pretty good to work with for a long time. And had nothing but positive interactions.”
“This year, I’ve had my entire life stripped from me,” an emotional LaCoste said. “I’ve continued to be the same person I am, while being called everything you can imagine, receiving death threats and all of those things.”
The Contractor Competency Board told they would revisit the reinstatement request in the future after fines and restitution is paid.
At the very least, take your hat off while addressing the Board.
He said it himself..he is still the same person he has always been…a person who steals and lives a high life with that stolen money…Maybe sell that fancy house on the golf course and pay back some people. He should never be in a position to control money paid for jobs. Let him go work for someone else and he won’t need a license to pull permits etc. Pay back what you stole and then ask for favors…
Bob Vila needs to do a reality show on this…
What part of “you are a crook” doesn’t this guy understand
Kudos to the Escambia County Contractor Competency Board. Hopefully the Santa Rosa County CCB will provide the same answer when he shows up there next.
Mr lacoste you have stolen enough money from the community . You don’t deserve to be a contractor anymore. You should get a job in another career. They should take all your possessions. Everything and put you where you belong . A theif is a theif …. just saying .
Is this a joke. The guy steels from people and now wants to do it again. How bout no.
It’s a shame these 2 are not in prison for what they have done to these people. What a broken system we have
This guy is delusional I guess he has run out of the money he has STOLEN and now wants to start the scheme again. He should and hopefully will be in jail
I just hope they don’t allow him to start up again. Yes, he’s been put through the ringer this past year but HE CAUSED HIS OWN DOWNFALL. Hey Lacoste, how about start paying back those you owe…or start making restitution…and maybe they will allow limited permits. Banks not showing up or paying any monies back says about him what we’ve all have known about him. The multitude of people who have been literally screwed out of their money, savings and some their life savings is sad. I’m not sure if either have remorse from what they BOTH have done to these people who trusted them to do THEIR JOB but for me? No, don’t allow them to go back to work until their debts have been paid…I said what I said!
No.
Well, considering he isn’t sitting in jail, what do we expect?