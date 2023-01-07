ECFR’s Yoshimi Core Named 2022 Florida’s Volunteer Fire Officer of the Year

Escambia County Fire Rescue Assistant District Fire Chief Yoshimi Core has been named the 2022 Volunteer Fire Officer of the Year by the Florida Fire Chiefs’ Association.

“I’m honored to be named the 2022 Volunteer Fire Officer of the Year among all of the other great firefighters out there,” said Core. “There are so many more deserving firefighters than me that set the example, train their juniors and continue learning. At the end of the day, taking care of people will help more people to serve their communities and to help answer the call of volunteer service.”

Core began his career with Escambia County Fire Rescue in 2015, serving from the Beulah Fire Station. Prior to his career with the county, Chief Core joined the U.S. Navy as a firefighter in 1984, serving until his retirement in 2014. His time with the Navy included a three-year stint with the U.S. Navy Blue Angels as a Command Master Chief. Following his naval career, Chief Core worked as a financial advisor for First Command before choosing to follow his father-in-law’s advice to become a firefighter for Escambia County.

Since 2022, Chief Core has served as the assistant district fire chief for Escambia County Fire Rescue. Throughout his time with ECFR, he has consistently exhibited dedication and professionalism with his fellow firefighters.

“Chief Core has been instrumental in carrying out his duties as an assistant district chief, but he has also gone above and beyond in many circumstances,” said Deputy Fire Chief Paul Williams. “He has a strong military bearing from his past service with the U.S. Navy and brings that bearing and professionalism to ECFR. Chief Core has been a mentor to many volunteer members and has most recently been working with the training division to enhance training for the department’s volunteer personnel. We are fortunate to have Chief Core as a member of the department and look forward to many years of service to come.”

Chief Core will be honored on Wednesday, Jan. 18, during the opening ceremonies at Fire-Rescue EAST in Daytona Beach, Fla.

Pictured top: Volunteer firefighters Chris Kneziensk (pictured left) and Assistant District Chief Yoshimi Core deployed from the Beulah Fire Station in September to help with Hurricane Ian rescue and recovery. Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge. Pictured inset: Core’s official photo from Blue Angels.



