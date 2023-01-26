Driver Killed When His Vehicle Crashes Off Bob Sikes Fishing Pier

The Florida Highway Patrol said a 24-year old man was killed when his vehicle plunged off the Bob Sikes Fishing Pier.

FHP said the man from Malvern Arkansas, was traveling north on the pier, when he failed to observe the end of the pier. His vehicle crashed into a concrete barrier and came to rest at the bottom of the water about 11:30 a.m.

The vehicle with the man’s body inside was recovered Thursday afternoon.

No additional details have been released.