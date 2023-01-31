DeSantis Proposes $162 Million For Six Laning I-10, Diverging Diamond At Nine Mile Exit

Monday, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the Moving Florida Forward initiative to expedite transportation projects over the next four years.

The initiative includes $162 million to widen I-10 to six lanes from the eastbound weigh station to Nine Mile. Road. It would also reconstruct the interchange at Nine Mile Road as a diverging diamond.

If passed by the legislature, the proposal would invest $4 billion of general revenue, redirect an average of $131 million annually to the State Transportation Work Program, and leverage additional funding over the next four years for a total of $7 billion to strengthen Florida’s transportation infrastructure to accommodate the growing number of people that rely on Florida’s roadways.

What is a diverging diamond interchange?

According to the Federal Highway Administration, a diverging diamond interchange is a simple design innovation that improves safety and mobility, often at a much lower cost, compared to conventional interchange designs. The key to what makes a DDI work so well is how left turns are handled.

The DDI resembles a conventional diamond interchange, which is the most common form in the United States. Drivers make right turns at a DDI just as they would at a regular diamond interchange.

The crossover intersections are what make DDIs different, and they are very intuitive for the driver. The crossovers gently transition – or diverge – traffic from the right side of the road to the left side of the road and then back again. Because traffic is on the left hand side between the crossovers, all left turns occur without having to cross opposing traffic. The road geometry, signs, and pavement markings all work together to make this very simple. In cities where DDIs have been built, drivers say they don’t even notice the crossover intersections. according to the Federal Highway Administration.