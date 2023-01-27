Danielle O’Connor Is Beulah Middle School Teacher Of The Year

Danielle O’Connor was named the Beulah Middle School Teacher of the Year.

O’Connor has taught for seven years — five years as a math teacher and two years as a pre-engineering teacher. She also coaches volleyball, sponsors the Robotics Club, and loves to help out with the FFA.

NorthEscambia.com is continuing to spotlight Teachers of the Year from the North Escambia area during January.

