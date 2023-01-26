Contractor Jesse LaCoste Charged With Fraud, Larceny

Local contractor Jesse Wayne LaCoste has been arrested on larceny and fraud charges in Escambia County.

According to jail records, LaCoste was charged with two counts of larceny between $20,000 and $100,000, insurance fraud between $20,000 and $100,000, larceny by a contractor failing to refund, and grand theft between $750 and $5,000.

LaCoste, 31, was released on a $130,000 bond within an hour of being booked in the Escambia County Jail.

LaCoste and his contractor brother-in-law Matthew Banks, have had their contractor licenses revoked in both Escambia and Santa Rosa counties after multiple accusations that they took payment for work that was never completed or even started. LaCoste was arrested in November on charges in Santa Rosa County for accepting $15,000 for work that was never done.

Earlier this month, LaCoste told the Escambia County Contractor Competency Board that he wants his privilege to pull building permits reinstated so that he can get back to work .

“I’ve been called a lot of things this year,” LaCoste said, adding that he has been a builder for 11 years as of this month. “I had nothing but beautiful relationships all along the Gulf Coast, and was touted as something pretty good to work with for a long time. And had nothing but positive interactions.”

“This year, I’ve had my entire life stripped from me,” an emotional LaCoste said at the January meeting. “I’ve continued to be the same person I am, while being called everything you can imagine, receiving death threats and all of those things.”

The Contractor Competency Board told they him would revisit the reinstatement request in the future after fines and restitution are paid.