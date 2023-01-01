Century Will Appoint Two New Council Members In New Year’s Holiday Meeting

The Town of Century will begin the new year with a holiday meeting to appoint two new members to the town council.

The council will meeting Monday night — on January 2, both a federal and state holiday.

Because no one sought election, two council seats are open, so a months-long process of permanently filling them begins.

When the council convenes Monday night, Sandra McMurray Jackson will be sworn in for another term after running unopposed. Then, the council will appoint two members to serve until a special election for the seats, which will mostllikely take place in March 2023.

At least five citizens have formally expressed their interest in a temporary appointment, according to a town document. They are Shelisa Abraham, Michelle Dixon, Edward (Eddie) Hammond, Alicia Johnson and Corenda Phifer. Johnson has told town officials that she does not intend to run for the council during the special election, while the other four said they will likely seek election.

During his final council meeting of 2022, James Smith, Jr. said he won’t rule out placing his name on the special election ballot. He chose not to run for reelection in 2022, as did Leonard White who resigned last September.

Tuesday, January 2 is also a holiday for Century; the town hall will be closed for regular business. The council meeting will be held on the holiday because the town charter specifies that council members will be sworn in on the first Monday of January. There is no provision in the charter to hold the swearing-in ceremony if it falls on a holiday.

NorthEscambia.com photo.