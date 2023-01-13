Ball Registrations Open For NWE, Century And Molino

January 13, 2023

Ball registrations are underway for Northwest Escambia, Century and Molino.

Century Baseball Association

Registration for the Century Baseball Association is underway online for wee ball, t-ball, softball and baseball. An in-person registration will be held this Saturday, January 14. More info: Facebook.

Northwest Escambia Bradberry Park

Registration ends January 20 for Northwest Escambia  t-ball, softball and baseball. Some age groups have a waitlist, but the league will attempt to form a new team with the required players and coaches.

Register online here. More info: Facebook.

Molino Recreation

Registration is now open for the Molino Recreation Association at Don Sutton Park for the 2023 baseball and t-ball seasons.

To register, click or tap here.

Registration is open for softball (except 12U), baseball and t-ball on a first come, first available basis. Softball registration closed January 10.

The baseball draft is January 24-27 and practice begins January 30. Opening day is March 4 and games end on May 5. More info: Facebook.

