After School Activities, Sports Canceled In Escambia And Santa Rosa For Today

January 24, 2023

Schools in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties in Florida have canceled all practices, games, and extracurricular activities for this afternoon and evening, Tuesday, January 24 due to concerns about high winds and approaching severe weather.

Both districts expect to resume all school functions on Wednesday.

For more information on the weather, click or tap here for the official North Escambia area forecast. Wind gusts up to 55 mph are expected from later afternoon into the night.

Note: Latchkey programs will continue as normal in Santa Rosa County.

