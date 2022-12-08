Visit With Santa Claus Tonight At The Molino Library
Santa Claus will visit the Molino Library tonight, and he will take time out of his busy schedule to make six more visits to libraries across the county before Christmas.
Santa will be at the Molino Library from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Cameras are welcomed.
Santa has the follow visits to West Florida Library branches planned before Christmas:
- Thursday, Dec. 8, 5:30-6:30 p.m. – Molino Library
- Saturday, Dec. 10, 1:30-2:30 p.m. – Bellview Library
- Tuesday, Dec. 13, 10:30-11:30 a.m. – Bellview Library
- Tuesday, Dec. 13, 3-4 p.m. – Tryon Library
- Thursday, Dec. 15, 4:30-5:30 p.m. – Southwest Library
- Saturday, Dec. 17, 1:30-2:30 p.m. – Pensacola Library
- Wednesday, Dec. 21, 10:30-11:30 a.m. – Molino Library
Pictured: Santa Claus visited the Century Library on December 1. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.
