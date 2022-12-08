Visit With Santa Claus Tonight At The Molino Library

Santa Claus will visit the Molino Library tonight, and he will take time out of his busy schedule to make six more visits to libraries across the county before Christmas.

Santa will be at the Molino Library from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Cameras are welcomed.

Santa has the follow visits to West Florida Library branches planned before Christmas:

Saturday, Dec. 10, 1:30-2:30 p.m. – Bellview Library

Tuesday, Dec. 13, 10:30-11:30 a.m. – Bellview Library

Tuesday, Dec. 13, 3-4 p.m. – Tryon Library

Thursday, Dec. 15, 4:30-5:30 p.m. – Southwest Library

Saturday, Dec. 17, 1:30-2:30 p.m. – Pensacola Library

Wednesday, Dec. 21, 10:30-11:30 a.m. – Molino Library

Pictured: Santa Claus visited the Century Library on December 1. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.