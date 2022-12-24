Tonight: Thousands Of Christmas Lights, Hayride, Goats In Pajamas At Run-a-muck Ranch In Bratt

The Run-a-muck Ranch in Bratt will be open Christmas Eve with free admission with tens of thousands of Christmas lights. And see the goats in pajamas.

Run-a-muck Ranch is located at 4951 Rigby Road in Bratt (about 1.5 miles from Bratt Elementary). Take Still Road south off West Highway 4 turn left on Rigby Road and look for the signs. Don’t expect to see a lot of lights from the road; it’s a driveway back to the parking lot. (We found that Google Maps was a bit off on the location; click here for a map to the driveway.)

The display will open at 5:30 p.m. Saturday. Due to the extreme cold, they may close the gate about 8 p.m. Christmas Eve is the last scheduled night. They will consider opening next weekend, but that all depends on the weather. We’ll let you know here on NorthEscambia.com.

Skip and Kristy Geiser opened the Christmas display two years ago, and it’s even bigger this year.

For a photo gallery, click here.

On our recent visit, children were running and giggling, stopping to stare in awe at the displays. A fire crackled in a fire pit, making it smell like Christmas as marshmallows roasted for s’mores.

The horses were a favorite stop, but there were more “oohs and awes” over the goats in pajamas — Princess, Black Beauty and friends.

Nestled on three or four acres in the woods off Rigby Road, the display is walk-through (not a drive-through). Admission and parking are free, but donations are accepted.

Visitors walk a short distance from the parking lot down a lighted path and cross a small foot bridge into the Christmas wonderland. If it’s rained recently, remember appropriate footwear because it may be muddy. It’s in an open, park-like setting with lots of lights, inflatables, animated display and an old-fashioned hayride down a lighted trail.

Concessions are available — hot cocoa, popcorn, cotton candy, hot tea, bottled water and more are mostly $1 each. A S’mores kit will set you back just $3. Only cash is accepted. There are picnic tables and lounge chairs, and propane patio heaters for the cold.

Pictured: A recent night at the Christmas lights festival at Run-a-muck Ranch in Bratt. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.