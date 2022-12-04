Suspect Sprints From Atmore Traffic Stop, Tosses Drugs Onto Roof, Police Said

The Atmore Police Department made a drug arrest after the suspect sprinted from a traffic stop and tossed illicit items onto the roof of a business.

Atmore Police attempted a traffic stop about 10:15 p.m. on December 1 due to a traffic violation.

The vehicle turned into the Walmart parking lot on North Main Street. As the vehicle slowly came to a stop, the front seat passenger, later identified as 31-year old Emmanuel Mandella Johnson, jumped from the vehicle and began running.

A second officer chased Johnson on foot as he ran across Highway 21. As the officer was pursuing Johnson on foot, he observed him throw a book bag and an object from his mouth onto the roof of a building, police said. The officer was able to take Johnson into custody just after he threw the items onto the roof.

The Atmore Fire Department responded to the scene with a ladder to assist officers to retrieve the items from the roof.

Police said they recovered a small plastic baggie that contained 3.3 grams of a crystal-like substance that field tested positive for methamphetamine.

While searching the book bag the officers reported finding about 30 grams of spice in a clear plastic baggie, along with 14 Grams of marijuana that was separated into several smaller clear plastic baggies.

Johnson was charged with possession of marijuana first degree, possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts of Possession of a controlled substance for the meth and spice, and attempting to elude.

Johnson was booked into the Escambia County (AL) Detention Center without bond.