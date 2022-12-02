Sunny, Upper 60s For Friday; Small Chance Of Weekend Showers

.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 67. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the morning.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Calm wind.

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 74. Light southwest wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. South wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.

Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 73.