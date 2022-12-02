Sunny, Upper 60s For Friday; Small Chance Of Weekend Showers
December 2, 2022
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 67. East wind 5 to 10 mph.
Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight.
Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the morning.
Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Calm wind.
Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 74. Light southwest wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning.
Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. South wind around 5 mph.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.
Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 62.
Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.
Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 58.
Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 73.
