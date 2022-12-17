Sheriff: Enough Fentanyl Seized In Escambia County Raids To Kill 800,000 People

During “Operation Blue Christmas” over the past week, the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office seized enough fentanyl fentanyl to kill 800,000 people.

“We had enough lethal fentanyl to kill 800,000,” Sheriff Chip Simmons said. “That’s enough to conceivably kill every person in Escambia County, Santa Rosa County, Okaloosa County and Walton County — and probably a few of the neighboring counties as well…That tells you how dangerous this is.”

The drugs and multiple weapons were seized during the execution of five different search warrants that netted seven arrests with more expected. Marcus Shaun Williams, 44, and Andrion Russell Battle, 46, were among the arrests; the other names have not yet been announced.

Battle remained in the Escambia County Jail with bond set at $300,000, while Williams was released on a $300,000 bond.

For more photos, click here.

Simmons said authorities seized:

1,600 grams of fentanyl

30,268 grams of ecstasy, much of it mixed with fentanyl

681 grams of meth

1.25 kilos of crack cocaine

229 grams of powder cocaine

25 pounds of marijuana

16 guns

3 vehicles.

“We are committed to stopping these people that are ruining our neighborhoods,” Simmons said. “We are committed to stopping the ones bringing this stuff in, we are committed to stopping the ones selling it and opening up their homes for this type of dangerous behavior. Our Narcotics Unit has just been knocking it out of the park — and they’ve only begun.”

The search warrants were served in the 100 block of Diego Circle, 3000 block of West Lloyd Street, 7000 block of Chapel Street, 4400 block of Cora Lane, and the 3700 block of West Jackson Street.

The operation was named “Operation Blue Christmas” due to the season and a blueish color of many of the pills containing fentanyl.

“This is a Christmas present to these neighborhoods,” Simmons said. “Believe me, it’s probably better than any gift they’re gonna have.”

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.