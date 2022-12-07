Search Warrant Leads To Arrest Of Cantonment Man On Gun Charge

December 7, 2022

A Cantonment man is facing a gun charge after the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant.

William Ashton Cook, 21, was charged with possession of a firearm with an altered or removed serial number.

Acting on information that Cook “was in possession of a firearm possibly utilized in a murder,” the search warrant was served in the 3000 block of Vantage Road, according to an arrest report.

Deputies found Lewis hiding in a bedroom closet. They located a Ruger 9 mm semi-automatic handgun with the serial number completely removed in a pickup truck next to the trailer home, the ECSO said. A stolen diesel air compressor was located in the wood line adjacent to the residence.

Cook was not charged with the alleged murder and not named as a suspect in a redacted arrest report. The ECSO said charges are pending for the stolen air compressor.

Further details on the alleged murder were not provided.

Cook was released from jail on a $5,000 bond.

