Rain Moves In By Tonight; Turning Extremely Cold Late Week

An arctic front will move across the area by late week, bringing windy and bitterly cold conditions.

Wind chill warnings, hard freeze warnings and gale warnings are becoming more likely for late week.

Uncertainty remains in just how low temperatures will actually drop and if or when any wintry precipitation may occur. However, lows in the teens and 20s are possible Thursday night through Saturday night. We’ll continue to monitor trends over the coming days and provide updates.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Monday: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after 3pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 53. Wind chill values between 25 and 35 early. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday Night: Showers. Low around 41. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before noon, then showers likely. High near 53. Northeast wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Cloudy, with a low around 47. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23. Blustery, with a west wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 34. Breezy.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 18.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 37.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 20.

Christmas Day: Mostly sunny, with a high near 42.