Northview’s John Michael Ward Had 15 D1 Offers. He Chose South Alabama.

Northview High School lineman John Michael Ward committed Tuesday to the University of South Alabama Jaguars.

Ward had 15 Division 1 college offers, including UAB, Colorado State, Appalachian State, Georgia State and others.

“I chose close to home,” Ward said. “South had a great season last year, and I just really felt like being a part of it. I just love the coaches, love the players, and I’m ready to get back at it.”

During his senior season, Ward had 126 tackles, 30 for a loss and 70 pancake blocks in 12 games as the Chiefs finished as state 1R runner-ups.

NorthhEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.