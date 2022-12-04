North Escambia Area Students Sweep County Spelling Bee

Can you spell “egocentricity”?

Three North Escambia area students took the top spots in the 47th Annual Sandy Sansing Spelling Bee.

The winners (listed with their prize and teacher) were:

1st Place — Evan Henderson – Ransom Middle School, $300, Teacher: Lori Johnson

2nd Place — Ian Ramos – Beulah Middle School, $200, Teacher: Brandee Burke

3rd Place — Brennan Keenan - Bratt Elementary School, $150, Teacher: Mandi Carter

The word that distinguished first and second places in the final round was “egocentricity”. The word “mortgage” was the last word of the bee to secure Henderson’s position in first place.

Pictured: (L-R) English Language Arts Specialist Dr. Nicole Everette; Evan Henderson, first place, Ransom Middle School; Ian Ramos, second place, Beulah Middle School; Brennan Keenan, third place Bratt Elementary; Director of Sandy Sansing Human Resources Jacquie Gray; Superintendent of Escambia County Public Schools Dr. Tim Smith. Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.