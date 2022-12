Molino Recreation Baseball, Softball Registration Open

Registration is now open for the Molino Recreation Association at Don Sutton Park for the 2023 baseball, softball, and t-ball seasons.

To register, click or tap here.

Registration is open through January 10 for softball and January 22 for baseball and t-ball on a first come, first available basis.

The baseball draft is January 24-27 and practice begins January 30. Opening day is March 4 and games end on May 5.