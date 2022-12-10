Lighted Christmas Parade Rolls Through Century (With Photo Gallery)
December 10, 2022
Century’s lighted Christmas parade rolled through town Friday night with Santa.
Santa Claus parked his traditional sleigh an rode atop a backhoe on the town’s float, hard at work digging up Christmas.
And there was a naughty and nice list right on back the float under Santa….find out who made each list in the photo gallery below.
The parade was followed by an Escambia County Sheriff’s Office movie night at Anthony Pleasant Park.
