Lighted Christmas Parade Rolls Through Century (With Photo Gallery)

December 10, 2022

Century’s lighted Christmas parade rolled through town Friday night with Santa.

Santa Claus parked his traditional sleigh an rode atop a backhoe on the town’s float, hard at work digging up Christmas.

And there was a naughty and nice list right on back the float under Santa….find out who made each list in the photo gallery below.

For a NorthEscambia.com photo gallery, click or tap here.

The parade was followed by an Escambia County Sheriff’s Office movie night at Anthony Pleasant Park.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 