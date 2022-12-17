Jefferson Named MVP As West Falls To East In All-Star Football Game

The East beat the West 14-7 in the Pensacola Sports High School All Star Football Game at Washington High School Friday night.

Northview Chief Jamarkus Jefferson was named the West Offensive MVP.

It was just the second All Star win for the East in the 10-year history of the game, and the first since 2017.

The West’s only score came late in the first half on a 9-yard pass from Northview’s Kaden Odom at quarterback to wide receiver B.J. Jenkins of Washington High School.

Pine Forest High football coach Ronnie Douglas led the West team roster, while Niceville High coach Grant Thompson headed the East roster.

Each eligible school in the three-county area was guaranteed at least one spot on the all-star team, given they had an eligible senior, and every player had at least one play in the game.

Created in 2004 by community and sports leaders, along with Pensacola Sports, the inaugural All Star Game’s mission was to showcase Pensacola area seniors in one last football game of their high school career.

Pictured: Northview High School senior Jamarkus Jefferson. NorthEscambia.com file photo.