Food Distribution For 500 Families Saturday At Jubilee Church

Jubilee Church and Farm Share are partnering to feed 500 or more families with a food distribution on Saturday.

The drive-thru food distribution will be held from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. while supplies last at Jubilee Church at 5910 North W Street.

“The need in our community continues to grow. With this year’s food prices hitting an all-time high along with gas and rising housing costs, our community is struggling to pay bills and put food on the table. We are honored to give back to those in need in our local community especially during the Holiday season,” said Lead Pastor Tim Fox of Jubilee Church.