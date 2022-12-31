FHP Remains Out In Force For Holiday Season

Florida High Patrol Troopers are out in force through January 1 for the National Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over enforcement campaign.

In December 2021, there were 35,859 crashes on Florida roadways that took the lives of 325 people and injured 1,524. In more than 28% of those crashes, the driver action reported for at least one of the drivers involved was operating a motor vehicle in a careless or negligent manner.

“Tragic crashes are unfortunately all too common, and often caused by someone who chose to not follow the law,” said FLHSMV Executive Director Terry L. Rhodes. “We see the heartbreak these crashes cause to families, friends, and communities; but seldom do we hear of the many crashes that are prevented by motorists who are courteous, sober, and focused on the road and their surroundings. These are the drivers that keep us safe and the type of driver all motorists should aspire to be this holiday season and into the new year.”

In December 2021, there were 917 alcohol-confirmed crashes, 96 drug confirmed crashes, and 86 drug and alcohol confirmed crashes, for a total of 1,099 crashes involving alcohol, drugs, or a combination of both in Florida. Under Florida law, DUI is an offense, proved by impairment of normal faculties by any substance or unlawful blood alcohol or breath alcohol level of .08 or above. If you see an impaired driver on the road, contact local law enforcement or dial *FHP (*347) to potentially save a life.

“Please remember to drink responsibly and make good decisions this holiday season,” said Colonel Gene Spaulding, Director of the Florida Highway Patrol. “Not only your life but the lives of others are in jeopardy if you decide to drink or use drugs and drive. FHP troopers will be aggressively enforcing impaired driving laws to ensure the safety of the citizens and visitors of Florida.”

To help ensure your safety, FHP will be out in force on the highways to aid motorists and remove dangerous drivers from the road. FHP Auxiliary Troopers will also volunteer to augment FHP during the holiday period. FHP’s increased presence throughout Florida helps to deter traffic violations and enhances services to motorists who need assistance while traveling.