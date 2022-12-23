FHP: Motorcyclist Killed When Sedan Makes A U-Turn

December 23, 2022

An Escambia County motorcyclist was struck and killed early Friday morning.

Just before 2 a.m., the 30-year old male from Pensacola was riding his motorcycle on Mobile Highway at Edison Drive.

The Florida Highway Patrol said an 82-year California man driving a car made a U-turn directly in from the motorcycle.

Trooper said the motorcyclist was unable to avoid a collision. He was transported to an area hospital with critical injuries and later died.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 