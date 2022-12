Escambia Fire Lieutenant Recognized As Florida Professional Firefighter Of The Year

Florida CFO Jimmy Patronis has recognized Lt. Nick Gradia of Escambia County Fire Rescue as Florida Professional Firefighter of the Year. Gradia is a 2003 graduate of Northview High School. Pictured: Sen. Doug Broxson, Florida CFO Jimmy Patronis, and Rep. Michelle Salzman. Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.