Escambia Commission Cancels Workshop Meeting

The Escambia County Commission Committee of the Whole workshop meeting that was scheduled for this Thursday has been canceled.

It was the last scheduled meeting for the commission for this calendar year. A regular BOCC meeting is set for Thursday, January 5, 2023, at 5:30 p.m.

Pictured: The Escambia County Commission meeting on December 8. Image for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.