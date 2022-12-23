Driver Killed When Vehicle Crashes Into Flomaton High School Building

A woman was killed early Friday morning when her vehicle hit the Flomaton High School building.

The vehicle left Highway 31 and crashed into the high school about 12 a.m.

The 21-year old driver was pronounced deceased at the scene, according to the Flomaton Police Department. A name has not been released as police continue their investigation.

There were no passengers in the vehicle, and there were no other vehicles involved.

Flomaton Police, Flomaton Fire Department, D.W. McMillan EMS, and Escambia County (AL) Sheriff’s Office responded. The Century Station of Escambia County (FL) Fire Rescue was dispatched but later canceled.

Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.