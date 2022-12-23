COLD! High Friday Below Freezing; Hard Freeze Warning, Wind Chill Advisory

It is going to be extremely cold through Christmas. In fact, the temperature likely will not reach freezing on Friday, and wind chills — the feels like temperature — will likely be at 20 degrees or lower.

A hard freeze warning is in effect through Christmas morning. Low temperatures are expected to drop into the teens to lower 20s Friday morning through Christmas morning. Exposed pipes and unprotected outdoor plumbing can burst in these conditions. Make sure these are adequately insulated. Turn off automatic sprinklers. Provide pets and livestock a warm shelter and fresh (non-frozen) water.

A wind chill advisory is in place through Saturday morning with dangerously low wind chill (“feels like”) temperatures possible. Wind chill values are likely to plunge into the single digits. Hypothermia is possible if precautions are not taken. Avoid outdoor activities if possible. Dress in several layers, cover as much skin as possible, and limit time outdoors. Layers of loose-fitting, lightweight clothing will keep you warmer than one bulky item.

A wind advisory has been issued through Friday. Sustained winds of 15- 25 mph with frequent gusts of 30-40 mph can be expected. Strong winds can make driving and boating difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Secure loose objects, including Christmas decorations.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 31. Wind chill values between 5 and 15. Blustery, with a northwest wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 18. Wind chill values between 5 and 15. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 34. Wind chill values between 5 and 15. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 20. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Christmas Day: Sunny, with a high near 39. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night: Clear, with a low around 18. North wind around 5 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 44. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 26. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 52.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 30.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 59.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 64.