Chiefs Flashback: Northview’s 2012 Football State Championship (With Photo Galleries)

It’s been a decade since the Northview Chiefs brought home their one and only football state championship.

Northview’s current 2022 quarterback Kaden Odom, a little shorter 10 years ago, was at the game in Orlando, as many of the 2022 Chiefs were with their families.

Northview football and Northview fans are family.

And tonight, the family is looking to do it again the Chiefs play Hawthorne at 7 p.m. (EST) in Tallahassee.

NorthEscambia.com was there a decade ago. Today, we are looking back at Northview Chiefs 2012 1A state champion with our game story and photos from Orlando.

Here was our story the following morning on December 8, 2012:

Northview Chiefs Win Florida 1A State Championship

The Northview High School Chiefs won the Florida Class 1A football championship Friday night in Orlando, beating the Trenton Tigers 42-21.

The road to Orlando had been oh so long for the Chiefs — losing out the past couple of years at the state semi-final level — making the victory oh so much sweeter Friday night.

The state title is the first ever for Northview, the only Escambia or Santa Rosa County team to make the Citrus Bowl in Orlando this year.

There were 3,609 fans on hand for Friday night’s game — over 1,500 of them making the road tip from North Escambia.

After ﻿a scoreless first quarter, La’Mikal Kyles scored for the Chiefs on a 58 yard run with 11:07 on the clock. And the Chiefs were just getting warmed up. Chad Smith was in with 8:25 in the half on a 20 yard blocked punt return.And LaDarius Thomas scored on a two-yard run with just 34 seconds in the half. With good kicks from Kevin Vaughan on all three touchdowns, the Chiefs held a 21-0 dominating lead at the half.

Trenton scored on a three yard run in the third, while Northview scored twice in the quarter. Neino Robinson had a 79 yard kickoff return, and Brannon Freeman added a touchdown with a 28 yard run.

Northview had one touchdown, a six-yard run from Kevin Vaughan, in the fourth, while Trenton scored twice. As the clock wound down, the Chiefs won the 1A championship 42-21.

Kyles finished the night with 113 yards and one touchdown on 12 attempts. Freeman had a touchdown and 61 yards on 11 attempts, and Thomas also added a TD and 39 yards on 10 attempts.

Trenton covered more artificial turf that Northview in the Citrus Bowl — 270 yards to Northview’s 226.

