Charles ‘Randy’ Oliver

Former Citrus County (Florida) Administrator, Charles ‘Randy’ Oliver, 72, passed away suddenly November 23, 2022. Randy was born September 20, 1950 in Morgantown, West Virginia to John P. and Betty C. Oliver. The family relocated to Hagerstown, Maryland. Randy played high school football and at the age of 17, gave his heart to the Lord.

He received his Bachelor of Science degree in Building Construction from Clemson University, a Master of Science in Civil Engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and a Master of Business Administration from Frostburg State College. He was also a Registered Professional Engineer (PE) and Certified Public Accountant (CPA). Randy spent over 25 years as a public servant. He recently retired from Citrus County (Florida) where he spent 8 years as County Administrator. He also served as County Administrator in several other Florida counties, including Escambia where he also resided. He consolidated the city of Augusta with Richmond County in Georgia, also serving in South Carolina and Peoria, Illinois. Prior to his tenure in public service, he was a manager for the public accounting firm of Peat, Marwick, Cooper providing consulting and management audit services nationally to local governments and utilities.

Randy met his wife, Tina, in January of 2022 when Tina sent Randy a smiley face on an online dating site after seeing Randy’s picture and readying his bio. They agreed to have lunch and learned that they shared many of the same interests for traveling, art, music, and politics. Most importantly, they both had accepted Jesus Christ as their personal Saviour. It did not take long for them to realize that they were smitten with one another and 6 months later, they wed.

Randy loved his family and was a born leader both at home and professionally. He was highly regarded by his colleagues and staff.

Randy is survived by his wife, Tina, his sons Brett (Julie), Toby (Nikki), and his 5 grandchildren Miah, Mikayla, Trinity, Katie and Alex; his sister Susan and brothers Taylor (Sandra) and Kent (Joann) and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Karen.