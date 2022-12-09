Century Parade Tonight At 5:30; ECSO Movie Night Follows With ‘The Grinch’, Free Food

December 9, 2022

The Century Christmas parade is this evening, and it will be followed by a movie in the park with free food.

The parade will depart the school on Hecker Road at 5:30 p.m. It will travel to Pinewood Avenue to Front Street to Jefferson Avenue. It will follow Jefferson Avenue to East Pond Street, pass the Century Business Center, and turn back on Jefferson Avenue. It will then follow Jefferson Avenue to East Highway 4 and end at Anthony Pleasant Park.

Following the parade, a free Escambia County Sheriff’s Office Movie Night at Anthony Pleasant Park will feature “How The Grinch Stole Christmas” on a big outdoor screen. Hotdogs and hamburgers will be served by the ECSO free of charge. Moviegoers are encouraged to bring their own seating or blankets.

