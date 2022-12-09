Atmore Woman Charged After Her Baby Was Born On Methamphetamine, Police Say

An Atmore woman was arrested after her baby was allegedly born with methamphetamine in its system.

Sheyanne Maeleigh Wooley, 22, was charged with felony chemical endangerment of a child.

North Baldwin Infirmary contacted the Escambia County (AL) Department of Human Resources after a newborn baby tested positive for meth at the Bay Minette hospital.

DHR contacted Atmore Police to report the situation.

The baby was suffering from withdrawals and was transferred to another facility for treatment, according to Atmore Police Department Sgt. Darrell McMann.

Medical records were subpoenaed, and an arrest warrant was issued for Wooley.

Wooley was booked into the Escambia County (AL) Detention Center without bond..