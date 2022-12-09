Atmore Woman Charged After Her Baby Was Born On Methamphetamine, Police Say

December 9, 2022

An Atmore woman was arrested after her baby was allegedly born with methamphetamine in its system.

Sheyanne Maeleigh Wooley, 22, was charged with felony chemical endangerment of a child.

North Baldwin Infirmary contacted the Escambia County (AL) Department of Human Resources after a newborn baby tested positive for meth at the Bay Minette hospital.

DHR contacted Atmore Police to report the situation.

The baby was suffering from withdrawals and was transferred to another facility for treatment, according to Atmore Police Department Sgt. Darrell McMann.

Medical records were subpoenaed, and an arrest warrant was issued for Wooley.

Wooley was booked into the Escambia County (AL) Detention Center without bond..

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 