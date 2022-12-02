Former ECUA Recycling Manager Pleads Guilty To Racketeering In Half Million Dollar Scheme

A former recycling manager at the Emerald Coast Utilities Authority’s Materials Recycling Facility (MRF) pleaded guilty Wednesday to racketeering in connection with selling a half million dollars worth of recyclables through a shell company he owned.

In September of 2018, Jarrell Lamar Reynolds, now 45, was hired by ECUA to manage the recycling operation at the Perdido Landfill.

“He was hired, according to ECUA management, because of his experience in the industry and his personal contacts with potential new vendors and customers,” an arrest report states. “ECUA believed that hiring Reynolds would increase the efficiency of the the recycling operation and increase their revenues through the introduction of new customers for their recyclable material.”

On December 5, 2018, Reynolds created a shell company called JAT Recycling in Georgia, and he was the lone officer of the company. He used the shell company to acquire the property from ECUA and sell the recyclables. Once sold to third parties, Reynolds maintained control of $510,0685.06 in profits and transferred them to multiple accounts he controlled, according to court documents.

The profits were then used by Reynolds to purchase cars, investment properties, and other personal expenses.

Additional charges of racketeering as well as organized fraud, money laundering, and extortion were dropped in exchange for Reynolds’ guilty plea.

Pictured top: The Emerald Coast Utilities Authority’s Materials Recycling Facility (MRF). File photo.