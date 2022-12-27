Makeshift Residence Destroyed By Fire In Cottage Hill
Improperly used extension cords are being blamed for a fire that destroyed an makeshift residence in Cottage Hill Tuesday morning.
The fire was reported about 8:20 a.m. in the 1900 block of Smyers Road, north of Cottage Hill Road. Firefighters arrived to find what Escambia County Fire Rescue said was a “repurposed camper shell” burning. It was a total loss.
ECFR said someone was living in the structure, but they were able to escape without injuries.
According to ECFR, the fire was caused by extensions cord that were being used to power numerous items.
Prayers for whomever lost their humble home, and prayers that the persone receives adequate help, not just a dangerous extension cord/camping situation. Every human deserves a safe place to sleep. Thank you also to first responders and whomever shared their electricity with this soul.