Man Charged With Drug And Weapons Offenses; Woman Accused Of Running A Drug House

An Escambia County man is facing multiple drug and weapons charges, and a Cantonment woman is charged with running a drug house, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at a home on Niall Drive, just off Frank Reeder Road on November 10.

They reported finding:

1,496 grams (about 3.3 pounds) of marijuana

approximately 15.4 grams of Oxycodone pills

loaded Ruger pistol, and a “AR-15 style rifle/pistol”,

ammunition

$21,080 in cash

Brandon Martez Black, 24, was charged with possession of a weapon or ammo by a convicted felon, possession of an armor piercing bullet while committing a felony, trafficking in oxycodone, possession or marijuana with the intent to distribute, and using or displaying a firearm during a felony. He was booked into the Escambia County Jail Monday evening with bond set at $115,000.

Jacarla Sha’Kiyah Purifoy, 25, was charged with keeping a public nuisance structure for drug activity. She was released from jail on a $15,000 bond.

“It is apparent she (Purifoy) is aware of the narcotics that are being sold from her home and her vehicle and allowing (the second suspect) to continue to do so,” an arrest report states. Additionally, deputies reported finding photos and videos on her phone showing marijuana being smoked in the home and large quantities of cash on the countertops.