Walnut Hill 5,000 Pound Food Distribution Set For Friday Morning

A 5,000 pound food giveaway will be held Friday in Walnut Hill.

Justified Incarcerated Ministries will host the 9 a.m. Feeding the Gulf Coast drive-thru distribution at Bradberry Park at 4760 Highway 99A, just behind Ernest Ward Middle School.

The food giveaway is sponsored by Escambia County District 5 Commissioner Steven Barry.

Volunteers are needed; call Joan at (850) 324-8779.

Pictured: A previous Justified Incarcerated Ministries food giveaway in Walnut Hill. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.