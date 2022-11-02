Walnut Hill 5,000 Pound Food Distribution Set For Friday Morning

November 2, 2022

A 5,000 pound food giveaway will be held Friday in Walnut Hill.

Justified Incarcerated Ministries will host the 9 a.m. Feeding the Gulf Coast drive-thru distribution at Bradberry Park at 4760 Highway 99A, just behind Ernest Ward Middle School.

The food giveaway is sponsored by Escambia County District 5 Commissioner Steven Barry.

Volunteers are needed; call Joan at (850) 324-8779.

Pictured: A previous Justified Incarcerated Ministries food giveaway in Walnut Hill. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 