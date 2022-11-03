Two Now Arrested, One Wanted In Escambia County Murder

A second person has been arrested in connection with a homicide last Saturday, as the alleged gunman remains on the run.

Alyssa Marie Blackburn, 22, is the second person charged with principal to first-degree premeditated murder. Lawrence Bonner, Jr., 44, was arrested Monday on a charge principal to first-degree premeditated murder.

The alleged shooter, 29-year old Jacob Monroe Colville, is wanted for first degree premeditated murder.

The victim has been identified by family members as 22-year old Jesse Allen Geoghahan.

Saturday, the ECSO responded to the 1000 block of Medford Avenue where they found Geoghahan. with multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

Blackburn contacted the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office to report that he had been shot inside the residence.

Bonner allegedly gave Colville the gun used in the murder. According to the Sheriff’s Office, Colville shot Geoghagan twice inside a closet, before shooting him a “few more times” as he limped out of the bedroom.

They fled in a stolen 1996 Toyota Avalon, which was later found burning under the Mobile Highway Bridge over Eleven Mile Creek.

A security system in the residence captured the murder, according to the Sheriff’s Office.