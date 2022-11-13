Thanksgiving Food Distribution Held, Benefiting About 500 Families (With Gallery)

Hundreds of people received a helping hand Saturday during a Thanksgiving food distribution in Gonzalez.

Rep. Michelle Salzman, with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, Ascend Performance Materials, International Paper, Florida Power & Light, Farm Share, The Butcher Shoppe, State Farm (Tyler Kercher), Gonzalez United Methodist Church, and many other community members sponsored the event.

For more photos, click or tap here.

Over 40 volunteers gave away boxes of food to almost 500 families, along with 320 chickens plus Thanksgiving goodies, and 300 Walmart gift cards.

Vehicles began to line up about 5 a.m. for the 30,000 pound distribution at the Gonzalez United Methodist Church.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.