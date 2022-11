Tate Baseball’s Kelly And McAnally Sign With Coastal Alabama East

Tate High School’s Cade Kelly and Ethan McAnally signed Thursday afternoon with the Warhawks of Coastal Alabama Community College East in Brewton to continue their baseball and academic careers.

The Wildlife Sanctuary of Northwest Florida provided a red-tailed hawk in lieu of a Warhawk mascot for the signing event.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.