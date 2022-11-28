Sunny Monday; Rain Moves In Tuesday And Wednesday

.

Here your official North Escambia area forecast:

Monday: Becoming sunny, with a high near 71. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 52. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 74. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. South wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before noon, then a slight chance of showers. High near 73. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 38. North wind 10 to 15 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 57. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 40. East wind around 5 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 65.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 73.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 73.