Sunny, High Nearing 70 Sunday And Monday

November 27, 2022

.

Here your official North Escambia area forecast:

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 69. West wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 50. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 70. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 51. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph.

Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 74. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Southeast wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before noon, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 74. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 40. North wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 57.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 39.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 64.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 71.

