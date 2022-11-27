Sunny, High Nearing 70 Sunday And Monday
November 27, 2022
Here your official North Escambia area forecast:
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 69. West wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 50. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 70. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 51. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph.
Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 74. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Tuesday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Southeast wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Wednesday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before noon, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 74. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 40. North wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 57.
Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 39.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 64.
Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 49.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 71.
