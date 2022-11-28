Student Athletes Honored At FCA Go The Distance Banquet

The Fellowship of Christian Athletes Going the Distance Awards were presented recently at a banquet hosted by the First Baptist Church of Pensacola.

Athletes from Escambia and Santa Rosa counties were honored for their participation in cross country, golf, swimming and volleyball. The winners were chosen by their teammates based upon their integrity, dedication, character, and FCA values.

Volleyball

Jordyn Dunaway — West Florida

Layna Lowry — Jay

McKenna Simmons — Northview

Piper Sealey — Central

Abby Price — PHS

Alyx Zapatka — Washington

Kaleigh Windham — Pace

Alyssa Moodie — Tate

Grace Tenniswood — East Hill

Jacque Martin — West Florida

Amber Yates — Catholic

Madi Shane — Gulf Breeze

Emma Carroll — PHS

Abbie McNair — Escambia

Riley Gates — Milton

Swimming

Dylan Sigley — Catholic

Davan Webster — Gulf Breeze

Emi Gato — Gulf Breeze

Kevin Herr — Gulf Breeze

Sheridan Albanesi — Milton

Noah Day — Milton

Dominica Estes — Pine Forest

Emilio Watts — Pine Forest

Andrew Oestman — Navarre

Claire Sczesny — Navarre

Emily Lyons — Tate

Korbin Menser — Tate

Golf

Chase Guillot — Lighthouse

Edgardo Zane Estrada — Escambia

Jason Paynter — West Florida

Jocelyn Vickery — Escambia

Alex Sweeney — Catholic

Jaden Gray — Pace

Aiden Czarnecki — Milton

Adyson Illian — Tate

Isabella Ortiz — Pace

Keller Fairchild — Washington

Jack Patrick — Gulf Breeze

Gabby Branning — Gulf Breeze

Kayla Willis — Milton

Ben Amjad — PHS

Elizabeth Owens — Catholic

Mia Brown — West Florida

Jayda Pandes — Navarre

Sarah Rudd — Pine Forest

Sidney Lane — Washington

Landon Ray — Tate

Gabrielle Hultstrand — PHS

Cross Country

Kada Beihl — Navarre

Gavin Anthony — Navarre

Jody Godwin — Jay

Katelyn Harrison — Jay

Ronen Lim — Gulf Breeze

Zella Tavai — Gulf Breeze

Jayla Rudolph — Pine Forest

Chrisshaun Terrell — Pine Forest

Marcelo Owens — Catholic

Emma Thompson — Catholic

Gretchen Dedolph — Milton

Victoria Dela Cruz — East Hill

Austin Metheny — East Hill

Alithiah Sturdivant — Escambia

Isaiah Sgarlata — Escambia

Jack McAuley — West Florida

Charlotte Nesmith — West Florida

Victoriah Reed — Washington

Hal Tubbs — Washington

Sydney Smiga — Pace

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.