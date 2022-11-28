Student Athletes Honored At FCA Go The Distance Banquet
November 28, 2022
The Fellowship of Christian Athletes Going the Distance Awards were presented recently at a banquet hosted by the First Baptist Church of Pensacola.
Athletes from Escambia and Santa Rosa counties were honored for their participation in cross country, golf, swimming and volleyball. The winners were chosen by their teammates based upon their integrity, dedication, character, and FCA values.
Volleyball
- Jordyn Dunaway — West Florida
- Layna Lowry — Jay
- McKenna Simmons — Northview
- Piper Sealey — Central
- Abby Price — PHS
- Alyx Zapatka — Washington
- Kaleigh Windham — Pace
- Alyssa Moodie — Tate
- Grace Tenniswood — East Hill
- Jacque Martin — West Florida
- Amber Yates — Catholic
- Madi Shane — Gulf Breeze
- Emma Carroll — PHS
- Abbie McNair — Escambia
- Riley Gates — Milton
Swimming
- Dylan Sigley — Catholic
- Davan Webster — Gulf Breeze
- Emi Gato — Gulf Breeze
- Kevin Herr — Gulf Breeze
- Sheridan Albanesi — Milton
- Noah Day — Milton
- Dominica Estes — Pine Forest
- Emilio Watts — Pine Forest
- Andrew Oestman — Navarre
- Claire Sczesny — Navarre
- Emily Lyons — Tate
- Korbin Menser — Tate
Golf
- Chase Guillot — Lighthouse
- Edgardo Zane Estrada — Escambia
- Jason Paynter — West Florida
- Jocelyn Vickery — Escambia
- Alex Sweeney — Catholic
- Jaden Gray — Pace
- Aiden Czarnecki — Milton
- Adyson Illian — Tate
- Isabella Ortiz — Pace
- Keller Fairchild — Washington
- Jack Patrick — Gulf Breeze
- Gabby Branning — Gulf Breeze
- Kayla Willis — Milton
- Ben Amjad — PHS
- Elizabeth Owens — Catholic
- Mia Brown — West Florida
- Jayda Pandes — Navarre
- Sarah Rudd — Pine Forest
- Sidney Lane — Washington
- Landon Ray — Tate
- Gabrielle Hultstrand — PHS
Cross Country
- Kada Beihl — Navarre
- Gavin Anthony — Navarre
- Jody Godwin — Jay
- Katelyn Harrison — Jay
- Ronen Lim — Gulf Breeze
- Zella Tavai — Gulf Breeze
- Jayla Rudolph — Pine Forest
- Chrisshaun Terrell — Pine Forest
- Marcelo Owens — Catholic
- Emma Thompson — Catholic
- Gretchen Dedolph — Milton
- Victoria Dela Cruz — East Hill
- Austin Metheny — East Hill
- Alithiah Sturdivant — Escambia
- Isaiah Sgarlata — Escambia
- Jack McAuley — West Florida
- Charlotte Nesmith — West Florida
- Victoriah Reed — Washington
- Hal Tubbs — Washington
- Sydney Smiga — Pace
Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.
